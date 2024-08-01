Palantir Stock Alert: Why You Should Buy PLTR Ahead of August 5 Earnings

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock offers massive potential for high returns. The stock is a buy due to its strong fundamentals ahead of Q2 2024 earnings, which are expected to be announced on Monday, August 5th. The company has constantly delivered sharp results. For Q1 2024, the company had solid top-line growth, as the company has achieved six consecutive quarters of profitability. In the upcoming Q2 2024 earnings, analysts predict continued progressive performance. Additionally, consensus estimates forecast massive EPS growth (+63% annually). The top-line is estimated to yield a 22% annual increase.

Further, Palantir focuses on expanding its customer base and growing existing customer engagements. Over 915 organizations have participated in boot camps to meet inbound demand. The company’s new clients quickly convert to significant deals. This progress is based on product differentiation. For instance, Palantir’s involvement in the TITAN program indicates its role as a software prime contractor. The core software, Target Workbench, will be critical in military applications, establishing Palantir’s software capabilities in defense.

In short, the company’s solid product capabilities, constant performance, and solid financial projections make Palantir stock a solid buy.

Strong Financial Performance

Palantir’s financial performance has been exceptional. In Q1 2024, the company attained a net income of $106 million (a 17% margin), marking the sixth consecutive quarter of a positive bottom line. The company’s top line expanded by 21% annually due to solid performance in both commercial and government sectors. Further, the United States commercial sector has been a significant growth driver. US commercial revenue increased by 40% year-over-year (YoY) and 14% sequentially. The customer count in the US commercial segment boosted by 69% YoY and 19% over Q4 2023, while the company’s commercial revenue grew by 27% YoY.

Moreover, Palantir’s government sector also had strong growth. Government revenue grew by 16% YoY to hit $335 million. US government revenue increased by 12% YoY. The company’s adjusted income from operations for Q1 signifies a margin of 36%. Palantir has launched Builder Bootcamps in the US government sector. The U.S. Army identified Palantir systems as among the top five platforms for builders. The U.S. Army’s AI Integration Center leverages these platforms for half of its active projects.

Growth Potential and Market Position

Palantir’s growth potential is significant, driven by its expanding U.S. commercial operations and strategic investments in AI technologies. The company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has seen strong adoption, driving notable growth in customer acquisition and revenue. In Q1 2024, Palantir added 41 net new customers in the U.S. commercial sector. Palantir’s focus on landing new customers and expanding engagements has been progressive. The company has conducted numerous boot camps, resulting in high-deal cycle compression. For example, a leading utility company signed a seven-figure deal five days after completing a boot camp.

Further, the U.S. Army awarded Palantir more than $178 million to build a next-generation targeting node under the TITAN program. This contract exemplifies Palantir’s position as a software prime contractor, opening vast new opportunities. Hence, the company’s strategic focus on AI technologies and expanding U.S. commercial operations will drive sustained growth.

Concluding Thoughts

Palantir’s stock is a strong buy ahead of its Q2 2024 earnings announcement. The company’s Q2 2024 earnings are expected to validate its strong performance further. Consensus estimates forecast an EPS of 8 cents (+62.82% YoY) and revenue of $652.46 million (+22.34% YoY increase). Indeed, with seven upward revisions versus 1 downward revision, the analysts are generally bullish on Palantir’s earnings potential. 11 upward revisions compared to just 1 downward revision for revenue underscore a strong growth outlook. This is based on booming customer adoption and expansion in key markets.

Finally, investors should keep an eye on the remaining deal value for the U.S. commercial segment. In Q1, it had boosted by 74% YoY. This growth in remaining deal value indicates Palantir’s fundamental ability to secure long-term contracts and expand its customer engagements. To sum up, the company’s strong growth in remaining deal value marks the edge of its business strategies and its capability to derive high market value, supporting the buy rating for Palantir stock.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in PLTR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

