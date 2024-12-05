Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) Is Vital for Western Geopolitical Leadership

I’m highly bullish on Palantir (PLTR) for the long term, but the market has become too excited about the stock too soon. My valuation model shows that it is likely significantly overvalued. However, given that it is helping the West lead in AI for defense, I believe the company will play an enduring and vital role in protecting us from rising geopolitical threats in the East, predominantly from China, Russia, and Iran.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Palantir Is a Western Defense Asset

I’m bullish on Palantir, which is establishing itself as a software and data analytics asset for Western defense, with strong ties to the U.S. government and NATO. The company’s moat is evolving to include highly sought-after AI capabilities, which offer benefits such as more efficient decision-making in high-pressure combat and intelligence operations.

In Q3 2024, Palantir’s U.S. Government revenue grew by 40% year-over-year. While this is slightly under the company’s Commercial revenue growth of 54% for the quarter, I’m somewhat more bullish on Palantir’s defense contracts than its commercial contracts over the next 10 to 20 years.

Tensions between the West and the East have been intensifying for some time as China’s economic rise continues to consolidate power. An attempted destabilization of Western hegemony is arguably part of the reason for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and China and Russia have a close relationship. Moreover, evidence suggests that Iran is attempting to develop nuclear weapons.

Therefore, to maintain global peace and order, the Western alliance will need highly advanced intelligence operations to support its diplomatic and deterrence efforts. I consider Palantir to be one of the fundamental answers to strengthening the Western economy through a strong deterrence against geopolitical threats from the East.

Palantir’s Long-Term Potential Is Immeasurable

The company’s immeasurable long-term potential is the main reason I’m bullish on its stock. Palantir’s defense and intelligence operations are largely classified, which has opened up much speculation about what the company has developed and what is in the pipeline. However, we do know that Palantir has partnered with major tech companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and AWS (AMZN), enabling advanced AI applications in classified environments.

NATO’s adoption of AI strategies is crucial in countering advancements made by China’s People’s Liberation Army in AI-driven military technologies. While Russia is investing in AI for military applications, it faces significant challenges due to Western sanctions and export controls, which limit its access to advanced technologies. Iran ranks 14th worldwide in AI research output, but sanctions have restricted Iran’s access to advanced technologies, forcing reliance on open-source tools and domestic innovation.

In contrast, the U.S. leads the Global AI Index rankings, extending its lead over China due to its robust technological infrastructure. Israel is also recognized as a global leader in AI innovation, particularly in military applications such as cyberwarfare, autonomous weapon systems, and intelligence. The partnership between the U.S. and Israel in AI development strengthens their combined technological capabilities, giving the West a strategic advantage.

When adding Palantir to this geopolitical AI arms race, the West has immeasurable long-term potential to lead the world both militarily and technologically. Palantir is well-positioned to be an integral lynchpin in modernizing both defense and commercial Western operations. Using this macroeconomic analysis as my foundation, I consider the long-term growth horizon for Palantir to be immensely robust.

PLTR Stock Is Overvalued for Now

I’m bullish on Palantir for the long term, but in my opinion, the stock is currently grossly overvalued. This is despite being an exceptional, distinct, and likely enduring company led by some of the most astute business leaders in the world, including Peter Thiel and Alex Karp.

I estimate that Palantir will have approximately $7 billion in annual revenue by December 2029, with an EBITDA margin of 17.5%. With a December 2029 EBITDA of $1.225 billion and a generous EV-to-EBITDA ratio of 75 (the midpoint of Salesforce’s (CRM) five-year average and Palantir’s forward ratios), the company will have an enterprise value of $91.88 billion.

Palantir’s current enterprise value is $157.43 billion, indicating a decline of 37.5% over five years. In addition, Palantir’s weighted average cost of capital is 16%, with an equity weight of 99.85% and a debt weight of 0.15%, where equity costs 16.02% and debt costs 0.057% after tax. When discounting my December 2029 enterprise value estimate of $91.88 billion back to present-day value, the intrinsic value is $43.75 billion. This indicates a negative margin of safety of -70.25% for investment.

Given my valuation analysis, I do not consider the company suitable for investment right now. However, if it were to decline toward a fairer valuation as indicated in my model, I would certainly be a buyer and hold the stock for the long term. Primarily, this is because I consider the company’s growth prospects to likely be enduring.

What Is Palantir Stock Prediction for 2025?

The average PLTR price target from Wall Street analysts indicates a -41.66% downside over the next 12 months, based on three Buy ratings, seven Hold ratings, and six Sell ratings. Given this consensus Hold rating, it is prudent to be cautious about continuing to own Palantir stock or buying it at the current valuation. I consider selling now and buying the shares again at a fairer price to be the most prudent strategy.

See more PLTR analyst ratings

Conclusion: Buy Palantir at a Fairer Valuation

I’m bullish on Palantir for the long term. It is quite likely to become one of the world’s most important government and commercial companies over the next few decades. Primarily, citizens in Western alliance countries should be excited about the security that the company is likely to provide against the growing geopolitical threats from China, Russia, and Iran. However, it has a negative margin of safety for investment of -70.25% right now, so I’m waiting for a better valuation.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.