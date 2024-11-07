Palantir downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill downgraded Palantir (PLTR) to Underperform from Hold with an unchanged price target of $28. The firm says that trading at 38-times estimated 2025 revenue makes Palantir the most expensive software name while insider selling has picked up on 10b5-1 plans. The company’s fundamentals “are alive,” but it would have to accelerate growth to 40% for four years straight and trade at 12-times estimated 2028 revenue “just to hold its stock price, which seems unlikely,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. As such, Jefferies downgrades Palantir to Underperform on the “unsustainable valuation” and awaits a better entry point.

