News & Insights

Stocks

Palantir downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies

November 07, 2024 — 04:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill downgraded Palantir (PLTR) to Underperform from Hold with an unchanged price target of $28. The firm says that trading at 38-times estimated 2025 revenue makes Palantir the most expensive software name while insider selling has picked up on 10b5-1 plans. The company’s fundamentals “are alive,” but it would have to accelerate growth to 40% for four years straight and trade at 12-times estimated 2028 revenue “just to hold its stock price, which seems unlikely,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. As such, Jefferies downgrades Palantir to Underperform on the “unsustainable valuation” and awaits a better entry point.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PLTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.