Paladin Limited Faces Listing Rule Compliance Issues

November 18, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Paladin Limited (HK:0495) has released an update.

Paladin Limited faces scrutiny from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Division for failing to maintain sufficient operations and asset value according to Listing Rule 13.24. Concerns have been raised about the viability of its product development and manufacturing business, which has generated limited revenue and recorded losses. Additionally, the company’s property business is criticized for lacking substance, with passive rental income contributing minimally to its financial performance.

