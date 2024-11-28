Paladin Energy’s 2024 Report Highlights Resources

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd recently released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting the company’s mineral resources and ore reserves. The report provides insights into Paladin’s ongoing projects and industry position, though it notes that the information may not be comprehensive for investment evaluation. Investors are advised to consider their personal financial situations and seek professional advice before making decisions.

