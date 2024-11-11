News & Insights

Paladin Energy Revises Production Forecast Amid Challenges

November 11, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

Paladin Energy Ltd has revised its FY2025 production guidance for the Langer Heinrich Mine due to lower than expected production and operational challenges. The company has adjusted its uranium production forecast to between 3.0 and 3.6 million pounds, down from the previous target of 4.0 to 4.5 million pounds. Paladin remains optimistic about increasing production in the latter half of FY2025 as it implements operational upgrades and addresses current hurdles.

