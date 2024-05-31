PainReform Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

PainReform (PRFX) has released an update.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, has been notified by Nasdaq of non-compliance with its minimum bid price rule but will remain listed during a 180-day grace period to regain compliance. The company’s stock will continue trading under the ticker ‘PRFX’ as it works towards meeting the Nasdaq’s requirements. PainReform specializes in reformulating established therapeutics and is developing PRF-110 for extended post-operative pain relief.

