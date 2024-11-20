PainReform announces data for PRF-110 Phase 3 trial, notes incoherence of data

PainReform (PRFX) announced the receipt of partial topline data from its contract research organization, CRO, Lotus Clinical Research, for the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating PRF-110 in post-surgical pain management of patients undergoing bunionectomy. Initial analysis of the topline data indicates that PRF-110 demonstrated statistically significant superiority over placebo in reducing pain during the first 48 hours following surgery. These findings underscore PRF-110’s potential to provide effective pain relief during the critical early postoperative period. However, data pertaining to the subsequent 24-hour period, which is essential for assessing the primary endpoint of the trial, is currently unclear due to incoherence of the data. PainReform is actively collaborating with Lotus to resolve this to complete the analysis of this portion of the data. At present, there can be no assurance that the effort to resolve the incoherence will be successful

