News & Insights

Stocks
PRFX

PainReform announces data for PRF-110 Phase 3 trial, notes incoherence of data

November 20, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

PainReform (PRFX) announced the receipt of partial topline data from its contract research organization, CRO, Lotus Clinical Research, for the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating PRF-110 in post-surgical pain management of patients undergoing bunionectomy. Initial analysis of the topline data indicates that PRF-110 demonstrated statistically significant superiority over placebo in reducing pain during the first 48 hours following surgery. These findings underscore PRF-110’s potential to provide effective pain relief during the critical early postoperative period. However, data pertaining to the subsequent 24-hour period, which is essential for assessing the primary endpoint of the trial, is currently unclear due to incoherence of the data. PainReform is actively collaborating with Lotus to resolve this to complete the analysis of this portion of the data. At present, there can be no assurance that the effort to resolve the incoherence will be successful

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PRFX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRFX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.