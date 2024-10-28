News & Insights

PainChek Ltd Poised for US Market Expansion

October 28, 2024 — 08:12 pm EDT

PainChek Ltd (AU:PCK) has released an update.

PainChek Ltd is advancing its US market entry strategy with the successful completion of a validation study for its Adult App, paving the way for a November 2024 FDA De Novo submission. The positive results align with previous studies and could lead to PainChek becoming the first FDA-cleared pain assessment tool for aged care residents in the US. This potential clearance is expected to significantly expand PainChek’s market reach in the US, offering a substantial revenue opportunity.

