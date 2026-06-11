Is PAHC Undervalued at 10x Earnings vs Peers?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC is trading at a forward earnings multiple that looks discounted versus key benchmarks, even after a volatile year for the shares. The latest quarter showed improving execution in the core Animal Health segment, with vaccines and the Zoetis medicated feed additive portfolio supporting growth.

The setup now comes down to whether operational momentum can hold through fiscal 2026 while investors weigh regulatory and currency risk against a clearly defined valuation framework.

PAHC’s Setup: Price, Target, and Recent Moves

PAHC last traded at $31.18 as of June 10, 2026, with a 6–12-month price target of $33.00. The stock is down 16.6% year to date but up 27.2% over the past 12 months, a split performance backdrop that puts extra focus on near-term fundamentals.



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That price action stands out against broader comparisons. The Zacks sub-industry is down 21.7% year to date and down 28.4% over the past year, while the Zacks Medical sector is down 3.7% year to date and up 2.9% over the past year. The S&P 500 is up 8.1% year to date and up 25.9% over the past year.

Phibro’s Earnings Reset After a Strong Q3 Beat

Phibro posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.76 in fiscal third-quarter 2026 versus $0.64 in the prior-year quarter, beating consensus by 5.92%. Revenue rose 10.3% year over year to $383.5 million, also ahead of consensus by 6.26%.

Animal Health segment net sales increased 13% to $291.2 million, supported by medicated feed additives, nutritional specialties, and vaccines. Within that mix, the acquired medicated feed additive business delivered a full quarter of contribution and grew 25% year over year, while legacy medicated feed additive sales rose 5% on North America demand and certain antimicrobials sold by the Ethanol Performance business.

Nutritional specialty product sales increased 8% on higher North America demand and higher companion animal sales, and vaccine sales rose 16% on higher international demand, including Israel, plus stronger domestic swine demand and autogenous vaccine sales. Mineral Nutrition also contributed, with net sales up 10% to $73.4 million on higher zinc and trace mineral demand, even as Performance Products declined 17% due to softer personal care ingredient demand.

PAHC’s Margins Expanded Despite Higher Costs

The quarter also delivered a cleaner margin profile, showing that mix and operating execution can offset cost pressure. Gross profit rose 20.2% year over year to $125.6 million, and gross margin expanded 271 basis points (bps) to 32.8%. That improvement came despite a 6% increase in cost of goods sold, underscoring the role of product and segment mix in the quarter’s profitability.

Below the gross line, operating leverage improved even with higher overhead. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $81 million, up 13.9% year over year, but operating profit still increased 33.5% to $44.6 million. Operating margin expanded 203 bps to 11.6%, aligning the earnings beat with tangible profitability progress.

Phibro’s 2026 Guidance Define the Base Case

Management updated fiscal 2026 guidance with tighter signposts for the operating path ahead. Net sales are expected in a $1.46–$1.50 billion range, implying 14% growth, and adjusted earnings per share are expected at $2.98–$3.10, implying a 45% improvement versus fiscal 2025.

Operationally, that framework leans on continued Animal Health execution and a steadier Mineral Nutrition trajectory. Animal Health growth has been supported by the Zoetis medicated feed additive portfolio, steady legacy demand, and higher vaccine volumes that broaden the revenue base. Mineral Nutrition volumes have been recovering on zinc and trace mineral demand, which helps utilization and supports a more stable sales base, even if margins remain sensitive to input costs.

PAHC’s Multiple Looks Low Next to Its Benchmarks

PAHC is trading at 9.4x forward 12-month earnings versus 15.8x for the Zacks sub-industry, 20.3x for the Zacks sector, and 21.4x for the S&P 500. Against that backdrop, the stock’s roughly 10x earnings profile sits well below the broader market and sector reference points investors typically use when comparing quality and risk.



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The price target is also tied directly to a forward multiple approach. The $33 target reflects 9.9x forward 12-month earnings, slightly above the current forward multiple, implying modest multiple expansion if execution stays on track.

Phibro’s Actionable Checklist for a Short-Term Rating

PAHC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by a Value Score of A, with Growth at F and Momentum at C. In the broader animal health landscape, large competitors such as Zoetis Inc. ZTS and Merck & Co., Inc. MRK highlight how scale and broad portfolios can shape investor expectations for resilience across cycles. PAHC’s opportunity is to keep delivering clean segment execution so the discount multiple can narrow without relying on a perfect macro backdrop.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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