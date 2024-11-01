PAHC Stock Likely to Gain From Its Latest Acquisition of Zoetis

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC recently completed the acquisition of Zoetis Inc.’s ZTS medicated feed additive (MFA) product portfolio and certain water-soluble products. The latest acquisition comes with a lineup of products across cattle, swine and poultry, which will complement and expand Phibro’s species and product portfolios. This will help the company’s customers meet the highest standards of animal care, prevent diseases and enhance nutrition around the world.

PAHC’s Likely Stock Trend Following the News

Subsequent to the news, the share price of PAHC remained unchanged at $23.12 at yesterday’s aftermarket trading.

The acquired product portfolio is expected to boost Phibro’s profitability and EBITDA margin and be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share. From investors’ viewpoint, the latest acquisition should expand and diversify Phibro’s revenue base, ultimately generating funds to support future investments in additional fast-growing animal health product categories. We expect the market sentiment to improve around the announcement.

Phibro currently has a market capitalization of $937.2 million. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 4.10%.

More on Phibro’s Acquisition

The purchase price of the acquisition was $350 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. The acquisition included a product portfolio with more than 37 product lines sold across approximately 80 countries, six manufacturing sites in the United States, Italy and China, and a team of more than 300 employees who primarily support the business's manufacturing and distribution activities. The acquired product portfolio generated approximately $400 million in revenues in 2023.

The latest acquisition broadens Phibro's solution options and expertise in supporting animal health globally. Meanwhile, it will help ensure that food is produced safely and sustainably for Phibro's consumers.

Industry Prospects Favor PAHC

Per a report from Market Research Future, the MFA market was valued at $14.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow $21.74 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28% during the period. Factors such as reduced government office workers, delayed trade consignments, and farmers having less access to various items that were medicated feed additives will act as market drivers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per a Techsci Research report, the global water soluble mineral and vitamin in feed market was valued at $4.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.14% during 2023-2029. Key market growth drivers include increasing demand for animal products, technological advancements and an increasing focus on animal welfare.

Henceforth, Phibro’s latest acquisition turns out to be in favor of market prospects.

PAHC’s Price Performance

In the past year, PAHC’s shares have risen 106.6% compared with the industry’s 31.2% growth.

Phibro’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

PAHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

