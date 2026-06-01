PAHC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/3/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PAHC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.60% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAHC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.57 per share, with $60.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.63.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PAHC makes up 1.47% of the AAM Sawgrass US Small Cap Quality Growth ETF (Symbol: SAWS) which is trading lower by about 1.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding PAHC).
In Monday trading, Phibro Animal Health Corp. shares are currently down about 2.4% on the day.
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Further PAHC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.