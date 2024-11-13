Pagaya reports Q3 adjusted EPS 44c, consensus 22c

Reports Q3 revenue $257.2M, consensus $249.9M. Network volume of $2.4B, in line with outlook of $2.3B-$2.5B, grew by 11% year-over-year. “We delivered another set of strong results, with a laser-focus on profitable, sustainable growth,” said Gal Krubiner, co-founder and CEO of Pagaya (PGY) Technologies. “With successful execution of our 2024 strategy, we are well on the way to reaching GAAP profitability and cash flow generation during 2025. We have built a franchise that we believe can deliver long-term value for our shareholders, lending and funding partners, and U.S. consumers.” Earnings were reported yesterday morning. This note replaces an earlier version with an incorrect consensus figure.

