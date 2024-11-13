News & Insights

Stocks

Pact Group Advances Circular Economy and Streamlines Operations

November 13, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pact Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:PGH) has released an update.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX: PGH) continues to advance its commitment to leading the circular economy with significant strides in recycling capabilities, including the launch of new facilities in Australia. The company is investing $75 million in packaging platforms to enhance recycled content and has formed a joint venture, Viscount Reuse, to boost growth opportunities. Additionally, Pact is streamlining its operations by selling its non-core Viscount roto-moulding business to CRH, a global building materials provider.

For further insights into AU:PGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.