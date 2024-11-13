Pact Group Advances Circular Economy and Streamlines Operations

Pact Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:PGH) has released an update.

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX: PGH) continues to advance its commitment to leading the circular economy with significant strides in recycling capabilities, including the launch of new facilities in Australia. The company is investing $75 million in packaging platforms to enhance recycled content and has formed a joint venture, Viscount Reuse, to boost growth opportunities. Additionally, Pact is streamlining its operations by selling its non-core Viscount roto-moulding business to CRH, a global building materials provider.

