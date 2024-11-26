News & Insights

PACS Group Inc Faces NYSE Noncompliance Notice

November 26, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

The latest update is out from PACS Group Inc ( (PACS) ).

PACS Group, a major player in post-acute healthcare, has received a noncompliance notice from the NYSE due to the delayed filing of its quarterly report, attributed to an ongoing investigation. The company aims to address this within six months, although uncertainties remain. This highlights the potential risks and challenges faced by companies in maintaining compliance with financial reporting standards.

