Packaging Corp. price increases positive for group, says Truist

Truist notes that Packaging Corp of America (PKG) announced a $70/ton linerboard and $90/ton medium price increase effective January 1, 2025, according to Fastmarkets RISI. The announcement of price hikes from the third largest producer of North American containerboard is positive for Packaging Corp, as well as International Paper (IP) and Greif (GEF), the analyst tells investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.