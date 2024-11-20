Packaging Corp. price increases positive for group, says Truist

Truist notes that Packaging Corp of America (PKG) announced a $70/ton linerboard and $90/ton medium price increase effective January 1, 2025, according to Fastmarkets RISI. The announcement of price hikes from the third largest producer of North American containerboard is positive for Packaging Corp, as well as International Paper (IP) and Greif (GEF), the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PKG:
- Paper names moving higher in midday trading
- Packaging Corp. price target raised to $252 from $242 at Truist
- Packaging Corp. price target raised to $253 from $235 at Wells Fargo
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on October 23rd
- Packaging Corp. up 2% afterhours at $222 after Q3 earnings beat
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.