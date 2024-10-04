Pacira's Exparel Receives Permanent New Product-Specific J-Code

Pacira BioSciences PCRX announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a permanent product-specific J-code (J0666) for its lead pain-management drug, Exparel (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), to facilitate better insurance coverage for the drug. This new J-code will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025, replacing the existing C-code (C9290), which has been in use since 2019.

Please note that J-codes are reimbursement codes used by insurance companies, including Medicare and government payers, for Medicare Part B drugs like Exparel. They help standardize and simplify the billing and payment process. Some insurers also require a J-code for processing payments.

Exparel is Pacira’s flagship pain-management product, which was launched in 2012. The drug is indicated for postsurgical local analgesia in patients aged six years and older. It is also indicated for regional analgesia in adults via an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa and femoral nerve block in the adductor canal.

The news follows an earlier announcement made by Pacira in July when the CMS proposed the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Payment System rule for 2025. Per this rule, Exparel is among six non-opioid pain treatments, out of which two are specific to ophthalmology, eligible for separate Medicare reimbursement in both ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) and hospital outpatient (HOPD) settings. This policy is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

The proposed rule is part of the implementation of the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (NOPAIN) Act, which requires separate CMS payments for qualifying non-opioid drugs and devices in HOPD and ASC settings. Now, with the assignment of the new J-code, patients will also be eligible to receive reimbursement when Exparel is used in the office setting and for office-based surgeries.

Per management, the introduction of a product-specific J-code for Exparel will simplify the reimbursement process while increasing recognition and coverage by commercial payers, who make up a growing share of the drug’s patient base. Combined with upcoming reimbursement from NOPAIN, this change is viewed as crucial in expanding clinician access to Exparel across different care settings and payer types, enhancing the ability to provide long-lasting, non-opioid pain control and facilitating the shift to outpatient procedures.

Exparel – The Primary Growth Driver for PCRX

Exparel is the major contributor to Pacira’s revenues. It has been witnessing strong demand, primarily driven bygrowth within existing accounts, along with increasing acceptance by major hospitals and orthopedic centers, as it continues to be used in orthopedic procedures. It is also ticking the interest among oral and maxillofacial surgeons, fueled by a partnership announced in September 2022 between Pacira and Sevaredent to provide expanded access to Exparel for patients undergoing oral and maxillofacial procedures.

In the first half of 2024, the drug generated revenues worth $269.3 million, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%.

Pacira is also looking to further expand Exparel’s label to treat younger age groups. During the first quarter of 2024, the company initiated an early-stage pharmacokinetic study of Exparel as a single-dose post-surgical infiltration administration in patients under six years of age.

Subject to the success of this study, Pacira plans to initiate a phase III registration study to support regulatory filings seeking label expansions in the United States and EU. Potential approval will further boost sales by increasing its patient eligibility criteria.

