Pacific West Bank Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Pacific West Bank (PWBO.OB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $130 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $4.63 million from $4.38 million last year.

Pacific West Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

