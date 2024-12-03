Pacific Smiles Director Sells Shares Amid Takeover Bid

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Steven Rubic, who has disposed of 120,000 ordinary shares at $1.95 each after accepting an off-market takeover bid by Beam Dental Bidco Pty Ltd. This move leaves Rubic with no remaining shares in the company, reflecting a significant shift in the company’s director-level shareholding. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could influence the company’s future direction and market performance.

