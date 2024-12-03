News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Smiles Director Sells Shares Amid Takeover Bid

December 03, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Steven Rubic, who has disposed of 120,000 ordinary shares at $1.95 each after accepting an off-market takeover bid by Beam Dental Bidco Pty Ltd. This move leaves Rubic with no remaining shares in the company, reflecting a significant shift in the company’s director-level shareholding. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could influence the company’s future direction and market performance.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.