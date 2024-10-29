Pacific Premier Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( (PPBI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. reported solid Q3 2024 financial results, with $36 million in earnings, driven by increased non-interest-bearing deposits and reduced wholesale funding costs. Despite higher deposit costs due to the interest rate environment, the bank maintains a strong capital position, with improved deposit trends and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 83.1%. Looking ahead, the bank is poised to capitalize on potential market opportunities and expects increased loan demand, supported by strategic pricing adjustments and expanded client relationships.

See more data about PPBI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.