Pacific Premier Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

October 29, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( (PPBI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. reported solid Q3 2024 financial results, with $36 million in earnings, driven by increased non-interest-bearing deposits and reduced wholesale funding costs. Despite higher deposit costs due to the interest rate environment, the bank maintains a strong capital position, with improved deposit trends and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 83.1%. Looking ahead, the bank is poised to capitalize on potential market opportunities and expects increased loan demand, supported by strategic pricing adjustments and expanded client relationships.

