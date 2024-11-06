Pacific Metals Revises Financial Forecast Amid Global Challenges

Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (JP:5541) has released an update.

Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. has announced a revision to its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to strong performance from its equity method entities in the Philippines and challenging global conditions. The company noted a significant non-operating income gain of 2,244 million yen, but faces uncertainties due to China’s real estate market, high interest rates in the West, and geopolitical tensions. Despite these factors, Pacific Metals continues to implement strategies under its Medium-term Management Plan to navigate the challenging environment.

