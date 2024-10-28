Pacific Horizon Expands Treasury Stock Holdings

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has increased its treasury stock by purchasing 1,735 ordinary shares at 572.14 pence each. This transaction brings the total number of treasury shares to 1,597,675, while the total shares in issue stand at 90,477,286. Shareholders can use this figure to assess their reporting obligations under FCA rules.

For further insights into GB:PHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.