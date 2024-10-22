Pacific Horizon Adjusts Market Shares with Recent Buyback

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (GB:PHI) has released an update.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 3,415 of its own ordinary shares, which will be held in treasury, reducing the total number of shares available in the market to 90,483,336. This move could indicate a strategic effort to manage share value and shareholder equity. Investors should note the updated figures for calculating their ownership stakes under regulatory guidelines.

