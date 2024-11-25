Pacific Empire Unveils Trident Drilling Strategy

Pacific Empire Minerals (TSE:PEMC) has released an update.
Pacific Empire Minerals has outlined its diamond drilling strategy at the Trident property, with a focus on understanding the orientation of a potential porphyry ore body to maximize success. The company is confident that the porphyry target dips northward, which will guide the placement of future drill holes.
