Pacific Edge Limited Reports Steady Financial Performance

Pacific Edge Limited reports a steady performance for the six months ending in September 2024, despite challenges posed by Medicare uncertainties. The company’s operating revenue increased slightly, with promising developments in securing Medicare coverage for its Cxbladder tests and advancing new product launches. With a strong cash reserve, Pacific Edge remains focused on maintaining profitability and expanding its market presence.

