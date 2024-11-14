News & Insights

Pacific Current Group’s AGM Shows Strong Support

November 14, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Pacific Current Group Ltd (AU:PAC) has released an update.

Pacific Current Group Limited, a global multi-boutique asset management firm, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions carried by a significant majority. The firm, which has investments in 11 boutique firms worldwide, continues to focus on delivering exceptional value to its shareholders and partners.

