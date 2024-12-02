Pacific Current Group Sells Stake in Carlisle

Pacific Current Group Ltd (AU:PAC) has released an update.

Pacific Current Group has successfully sold its stake in Carlisle Management Company to Abacus Life, resulting in net proceeds of approximately US$60.3 million. The transaction includes a mix of Abacus bonds and shares, with a majority of the proceeds received at closing, and the remaining amount to be released over the next 18 months. This strategic move enhances PAC’s financial flexibility as it continues to focus on its global asset management portfolio.

