News & Insights

Stocks

Pacific Current Group Sells Stake in Carlisle

December 02, 2024 — 08:14 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Current Group Ltd (AU:PAC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Current Group has successfully sold its stake in Carlisle Management Company to Abacus Life, resulting in net proceeds of approximately US$60.3 million. The transaction includes a mix of Abacus bonds and shares, with a majority of the proceeds received at closing, and the remaining amount to be released over the next 18 months. This strategic move enhances PAC’s financial flexibility as it continues to focus on its global asset management portfolio.

For further insights into AU:PAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSRUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.