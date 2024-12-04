Pacific Avenue completes acquisition of Flooring Business from H.B. Fuller

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners has completed the acquisition of the North American Flooring Business from H.B. Fuller (FUL) Company. The Company, now operating as TEC Specialty Products, is a manufacturer of flooring repair and installation products, serving commercial and residential end markets. The Company is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, and includes six strategically located manufacturing facilities and three warehouses across the United States. TEC’s products are available through a wide network of distributors and retail locations throughout the United States and Canada. TEC Specialty Products offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of flooring preparation and installation solutions, including adhesives, grouts, mortars, moisture mitigation products, and other specialty surface preparation and repair products. Its best-in-class brands, TEC, Parabond, Fortane, and ProSpec have a long history of reliably supporting resilient, tile, stone, wood, carpet, and other flooring applications. The acquisition of TEC Specialty Products is another example of Pacific Avenue’s ability to navigate complex transactions and partner with corporate parents to quickly execute seamless carve-outs of non-core business units across a wide variety of industries. Under Pacific Avenue’s stewardship, the Company will focus its efforts on further serving customer needs and executing on numerous growth prospects available in the flooring adhesives market.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FUL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.