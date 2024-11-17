Pacgold Limited Emphasizes Caution in New Presentation

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited has released a presentation for general information purposes, emphasizing that the data is not intended as financial advice and urging investors to consult professionals before making decisions. The company highlights that all forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and no guarantees of future performance are implied. Investors are advised to be cautious and not rely solely on this presentation when considering investments in Pacgold.

