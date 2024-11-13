Pacgold Limited Appoints New Chair to Drive Growth

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited has appointed Caoilin Chestnutt, a seasoned mining executive with 30 years of experience, as the new Chair following Cathy Moises’ retirement. Chestnutt’s extensive background includes roles at major firms like BHP and Anglo American, enhancing Pacgold’s strategic direction in developing the Alice River Gold Project in Queensland. Her expertise is expected to bolster the company’s efforts to capitalize on the project’s promising mineral systems.

