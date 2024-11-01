News & Insights

P2Earn Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes

November 01, 2024 — 07:02 pm EDT

P2Earn (TSE:PXE) has released an update.

P2Earn Inc. has announced the appointment of Steve McArthur as a director and Chris Thomas as CEO, following the resignations of Eugene Valaitis and Alex Linteton. McArthur brings a wealth of experience in technology and sustainability, while Thomas offers expertise in financial transactions and strategic partnerships.

