P2Earn Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes

P2Earn (TSE:PXE) has released an update.

P2Earn Inc. has announced the appointment of Steve McArthur as a director and Chris Thomas as CEO, following the resignations of Eugene Valaitis and Alex Linteton. McArthur brings a wealth of experience in technology and sustainability, while Thomas offers expertise in financial transactions and strategic partnerships.

For further insights into TSE:PXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.