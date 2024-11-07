P10 Holdings Achieves Record Revenue and Strategic Expansion

An update from P10 Holdings ( (PX) ) is now available.
P10, Inc. reported impressive third-quarter 2024 financial results, achieving record revenue of $74.2 million, marking a 26% increase from the previous year. The company also finalized a strategic acquisition of Qualitas Funds, expanding its investment portfolio in Europe. Additionally, P10 enhanced its credit capacity to $500 million and executed a substantial stock repurchase program. Overall, these strategic moves underscore P10’s commitment to growth and shareholder value.
