P10 appoints Mike Goodwin as CIO

P10 (PX) announced the appointment of Mike Goodwin as Chief Information Officer, effective December 2, 2024. Mr. Goodwin will lead the Company’s data, technology, and infrastructure function, providing strategic leadership across the P10 platform. In this role, Mr. Goodwin will oversee key initiatives, including data aggregation, performance metrics, and the strategic application of artificial intelligence to firm-wide data. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer for a private equity real estate investment manager.
