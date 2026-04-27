P Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Everpure Inc (Symbol: P) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.50, changing hands as high as $74.64 per share. Everpure Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of P shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, P's low point in its 52 week range is $43.51 per share, with $100.5899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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