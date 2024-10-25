Ozz Resources Ltd Reports Expiry of Options

Ozz Resources Ltd (AU:OZZ) has released an update.

Ozz Resources Ltd has announced the cessation of 18,795,851 options, which expired without being exercised. The company, listed on the ASX under the code OZZ, disclosed this information as part of its regulatory obligations. This development may interest investors tracking the company’s capital structure and market activity.

