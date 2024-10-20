OzAurum Unveils Niobium Discovery at Salitre Project

OzAurum Resources Ltd. (AU:OZM) has released an update.

OzAurum Resources Ltd has identified a significant niobium anomaly at its Salitre Project in Brazil, with soil sampling revealing niobium concentrations over a 1 km² area. The company’s exploration efforts highlight the potential for niobium carbonatite mineralization, aligning with the region’s status as a major producer of niobium. Preparations for diamond drilling are underway, pending environmental approvals.

