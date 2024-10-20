News & Insights

Stocks

OzAurum Unveils Niobium Discovery at Salitre Project

October 20, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

OzAurum Resources Ltd. (AU:OZM) has released an update.

OzAurum Resources Ltd has identified a significant niobium anomaly at its Salitre Project in Brazil, with soil sampling revealing niobium concentrations over a 1 km² area. The company’s exploration efforts highlight the potential for niobium carbonatite mineralization, aligning with the region’s status as a major producer of niobium. Preparations for diamond drilling are underway, pending environmental approvals.

For further insights into AU:OZM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.