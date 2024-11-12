OzAurum Resources Updates Investors on Future Prospects

OzAurum Resources Ltd. (AU:OZM) has released an update.

OzAurum Resources Ltd. has released an investor presentation outlining its current activities and potential future developments, though it emphasizes that the information provided is not exhaustive and carries inherent risks. The presentation, primarily informational, does not constitute an offer orinvestment advice and potential investors are encouraged to seek professional guidance.

