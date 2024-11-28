OzAurum Resources Unveils High-Grade Gold at Patricia

OzAurum Resources Ltd. (AU:OZM) has released an update.

OzAurum Resources Ltd. has announced impressive high-grade gold findings at the Heysen’s Find prospect, located near the Patricia Gold Project in Western Australia. Rock chip samples from this newly discovered area have returned assays as high as 16.23 g/t Au, indicating significant exploration potential. The project’s proximity to major regional structures further enhances its prospectivity, setting the stage for upcoming geological mapping and drilling efforts.

