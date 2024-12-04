Oxurion Sees Stake Reduction by Atlas Special Opportunities

Oxurion NV (GB:0G99) has released an update.
Oxurion NV has announced that Atlas Special Opportunities LLC has reduced its stake in the company, with its holdings now below the 5% threshold. This change follows the sale of voting rights-granting securities, indicating a shift in investor confidence. Oxurion remains focused on developing therapies for retinal disorders.
