Oxurion Sees Stake Reduction by Atlas Special Opportunities

December 04, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Oxurion NV (GB:0G99) has released an update.

Oxurion NV has announced that Atlas Special Opportunities LLC has reduced its stake in the company, with its holdings now below the 5% threshold. This change follows the sale of voting rights-granting securities, indicating a shift in investor confidence. Oxurion remains focused on developing therapies for retinal disorders.

