Oxurion NV Ends Reorganization, Reduces Debt

Oxurion NV (GB:0G99) has released an update.

Oxurion NV has successfully terminated its private judicial reorganization procedure after reaching amicable agreements with its key creditors, reducing its debt from €14.7 million to €11.2 million. The company, which focuses on therapies for retinal diseases, is not actively negotiating further agreements but may do so in the future.

