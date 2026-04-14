OXSQ Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/16/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OXSQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 22.34% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OXSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $1.56 per share, with $2.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1.89.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, OXSQ makes up 1.09% of the Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (Symbol: VPC) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding OXSQ).
Oxford Square Capital Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Oxford Square Capital Corp shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.