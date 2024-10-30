News & Insights

Oxley Holdings Secures Major Loan Facility Amid Shareholder Conditions

October 30, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

Oxley Holdings Ltd. (SG:5UX) has released an update.

Oxley Holdings Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Oxley Gem, has secured loan facilities totaling S$570 million, with S$542 million already utilized to refinance existing debt. The agreements include conditions that require key shareholders to maintain a significant stake in the company to avoid potential loan defaults. Investors should note the strategic financial maneuvers and the importance of shareholder control in safeguarding these financial arrangements.

