OXIDE Corp. to Boost Semiconductor Business with Subsidiary

OXIDE Corp. (JP:6521) has released an update.

OXIDE Corporation is set to transfer its R&D, manufacturing, and sales business for power semiconductor materials to its newly established subsidiary, OXIDE Power Crystal Corporation, via an absorption-type company split effective December 1, 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance management flexibility, expand financing options, and accelerate the commercialization of next-generation SiC wafer technologies, positioning the company to better compete in a market dominated by overseas manufacturers.

For further insights into JP:6521 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.