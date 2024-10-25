News & Insights

OXIDE Corp. to Boost Semiconductor Business with Subsidiary

October 25, 2024

OXIDE Corp. (JP:6521) has released an update.

OXIDE Corporation is set to transfer its R&D, manufacturing, and sales business for power semiconductor materials to its newly established subsidiary, OXIDE Power Crystal Corporation, via an absorption-type company split effective December 1, 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance management flexibility, expand financing options, and accelerate the commercialization of next-generation SiC wafer technologies, positioning the company to better compete in a market dominated by overseas manufacturers.

