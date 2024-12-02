Oxford Metrics: Leading Innovations in Smart Sensing

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics, a leader in smart sensing and software solutions, has announced its total voting rights, highlighting its solid presence in various industries worldwide. With divisions like Vicon and Industrial Vision Systems, the company serves top-tier clients such as NASA and Jaguar Land Rover. As a quoted company on the London Stock Exchange since 2001, Oxford Metrics continues to drive innovation in fields ranging from entertainment to precision engineering.

