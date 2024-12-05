Oxford Metrics Eyes Growth Amid Revenue Dip

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics reports a mixed financial year with revenue dipping to £41.5m and adjusted profit before tax falling to £3.7m, largely due to delayed purchasing decisions and a slowdown in the entertainment sector. However, the company is optimistic about future growth, having entered the smart manufacturing market and nearing the commercialisation of its markerless technology. With a strong balance sheet and strategic acquisitions, Oxford Metrics is well-positioned for success in the upcoming year.

