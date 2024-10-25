Oxford Metrics Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics has executed a share buyback, purchasing 30,978 of its own shares at prices between 57.40 and 58.00 GBp per share. This move leaves the company with a total of 130,812,006 shares in circulation, reflecting its ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company’s smart sensing and software solutions continue to serve diverse sectors, including life sciences, entertainment, and engineering.

