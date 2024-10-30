News & Insights

Oxford Metrics Director Buys Shares, Boosts Market Confidence

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics, the smart sensing and software company, witnessed a notable insider investment as Non-Executive Director Ian Wilcock acquired 20,000 ordinary shares, signaling potential confidence in the company’s growth. This transaction, conducted at 55.964p per share, represents a modest stake yet highlights the ongoing interest in Oxford Metrics’ diverse market presence, spanning life sciences, entertainment, and engineering.

