Oxford Metrics Director Buys Shares, Boosts Market Confidence

Oxford Metrics, the smart sensing and software company, witnessed a notable insider investment as Non-Executive Director Ian Wilcock acquired 20,000 ordinary shares, signaling potential confidence in the company’s growth. This transaction, conducted at 55.964p per share, represents a modest stake yet highlights the ongoing interest in Oxford Metrics’ diverse market presence, spanning life sciences, entertainment, and engineering.

