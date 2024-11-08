Oxford Lane estimates NAV per share $4.82-$4.92 as of October 31

Management’s unaudited estimate of the range of the NAV per share of our common stock as of October 31, 2024, is between $4.82 and $4.92. This estimate is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended October 31, 2024. This estimate did not undergo the Company’s typical quarter-end financial closing procedures and was not approved by the Company’s board of directors. As of October 31, 2024, the Company had approximately 345.9 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

