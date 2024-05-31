Oxford Instruments’ Major Holdings Shift

Oxford Instruments (GB:OXIG) has released an update.

Oxford Instruments PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with Norges Bank adjusting its voting rights position. As of 29-May-2024, Norges Bank’s total voting rights in the company decreased to 3.026070%, down from a previous notification of 3.91%. The notification of this change was completed on 30-May-2024 in Oslo, Norway.

