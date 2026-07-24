Ovintiv Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) reported second-quarter 2026 free cash flow of $682 million and cash flow per share of $4.46, with both measures exceeding consensus estimates, according to executives on the company’s earnings call. The company also raised its full-year oil and condensate production outlook after production from its Permian operations surpassed expectations.

President and CEO Brendan McCracken said the company generated more than $1.3 billion in free cash flow during the first half of the year and returned approximately 63% of second-quarter free cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases and its base dividend. Ovintiv expects full-year shareholder returns to exceed 60%, following returns of about 45% year to date.

Production Guidance Raised on Permian Outperformance

Second-quarter oil and condensate production averaged 206,000 barrels per day, above the high end of Ovintiv’s guidance, while total production was 615,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Chief Financial Officer Corey Code said the production beat was driven by both new-well productivity and stronger-than-expected base production in the Permian Basin.

The company raised its full-year oil and condensate production guidance to between 210,000 and 212,000 barrels per day. Ovintiv also increased the go-forward Permian oil production run rate to 125,000 barrels per day from 120,000 barrels per day previously, without adding capital spending or drilling activity.

Code said the revised outlook, combined with year-to-date repurchases, represents about 4% oil production growth on a per-share basis. Ovintiv maintained its full-year capital guidance and expects third-quarter capital spending of approximately $575 million, in line with second-quarter spending. Third-quarter total production is expected to average roughly 628,000 BOE per day, including about 208,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate.

Natural gas production came in below guidance during the quarter because of planned Montney plant turnarounds, although Ovintiv said the revenue impact was limited by weak AECO natural gas prices. The company maintained the midpoint of its prior full-year natural gas outlook at 2.05 billion cubic feet per day and increased full-year NGL guidance to about 84,000 barrels per day.

Debt Reduction and Buyback Focus

Ovintiv reduced net debt by about $3.4 billion during the quarter, using proceeds from its Anadarko disposition and a portion of free cash flow. Quarter-end net debt stood at $2.995 billion, resulting in a leverage ratio of 0.6 times.

Code said the lower debt balance represented a key milestone for the company, while Fitch upgraded Ovintiv’s credit rating to BBB from BBB low. McCracken said the company views its capital structure as appropriately sized and plans to balance additional debt reduction, share repurchases and smaller land-focused transactions.

During the question-and-answer session, McCracken said Ovintiv sees value in repurchasing shares but does not have a “crystal ball” on commodity prices. He said the company expects its “ground game” acquisitions to be in the low hundreds of millions of dollars range and focused on modest-sized deals in the Permian and Montney.

Operational Technology and Montney Developments

Chief Operating Officer Greg Givens attributed Permian outperformance to improved new-well results, base-production optimization and the company’s development approach, which includes co-developing stacked zones from a single pad and timing adjacent development projects to limit pressure depletion.

Givens said Ovintiv has completed approximately 400 Permian wells with surfactant treatments since 2019 and has seen about a 9% improvement in oil productivity compared with wells that did not receive the treatment. The company estimates the surfactants account for roughly half of its productivity uplift over the past several years. Ovintiv said the treatment costs about $100,000 per well.

The company is beginning to evaluate surfactant use in the Montney, where McCracken said it remains in the early stages. Ovintiv also cited the use of AI, automation and its Permian Operations Control Center as contributors to reduced downtime, improved artificial-lift performance and stronger base production.

In the Montney, planned plant turnarounds were completed in the second quarter. Ovintiv said it prioritized production from its most liquids-rich wells during the outages, limiting the effect on condensate volumes. Based on current strip prices, the company expects second-half Montney condensate production of 80,000 to 85,000 barrels per day.

Canadian condensate realizations averaged about $94 per barrel during the quarter, at a premium to WTI, Givens said. Ovintiv also reported that its Montney gas realization was 187% of AECO, supported by physical sales arrangements, financial contracts and approximately $40 million of sulfur revenue. Sulfur, a byproduct from certain Montney gas operations, benefited from historically high prices during the period.

Inventory, Sand Supply and Market Access

McCracken said Ovintiv has added more than 3,200 Permian and Montney drilling locations since 2023 at an average cost of $1.4 million per net 10,000-foot location. The company estimates it has nearly 15 years of premium inventory in the Permian and close to 20 years of premium oil inventory in the Montney.

Ovintiv said it has already replaced its planned 2026 drilling locations in both regions through organic additions. In the Permian, the company is evaluating approximately 100,000 acres of Barnett potential on acreage it has held for more than a decade. Givens said Ovintiv has drilled and cored the vertical section of its first Barnett well in Martin County and expects the well to begin production late this year.

In the Montney, Ovintiv said completion speeds have averaged more than 4,900 feet per day year to date, about 20% faster than its 2023 pace. The company recently completed more than 7,000 lateral feet per day in a simul-frac operation and completed Canada’s first 100% domestic wet-sand pad, according to management. Domestic wet sand is roughly 20% less expensive than imported dry sand, the company said, though Ovintiv expects broader adoption to depend on local supply infrastructure and could take until around 2028.

Management also said it continues to diversify its natural-gas pricing away from AECO and Waha. Ovintiv reported total company gas price realizations, including hedging, of $1.99 per Mcf during the quarter, or about 70% of NYMEX pricing.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.